Ukraine is the spotlight at UN leaders’ gathering, but is there room for other global priorities?

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The war in Ukraine and its visiting president take center stage at the United Nations this week. But developing countries will be vying for the spotlight as well as they push for faster action on poverty and inequality at the first full-on meeting of world leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel. The annual meeting at the U.N. General Assembly takes place at a polarizing and divisive juncture in history. Many diplomats say it’s the most dangerous since the Cold War. For developing countries, the top priority is the U.N.’s two-day summit aimed at creating action by world leaders to achieve 17 wide-ranging and badly lagging global goals by 2030.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.