World War I-era plane flips onto roof trying to land near Massachusetts museum; pilot unhurt

STOW, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a World War I-era plane crashed and flipped over onto its roof as the pilot tried to land outside of a military history museum. The pilot was not hurt. The vintage single-engine Nieuport 28 was attempting to land shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday at the American Heritage Museum in Stow when the front landing gear failed. The pilot, the only person on board, had removed himself from the plane before first responders arrived. The museum was hosting a WWI and Aviation living history event this weekend, showcasing the 1918 Nieuport 28, billed as the “oldest flying and first American fighter,” as well as World War II-era planes.

