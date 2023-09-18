A top Maine Republican leader, a lobsterman, survives boat capsize from giant wave ahead of Lee

A top elected Republican in Maine says he’s glad to be alive after a giant wave overturned his lobster boat ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Lee. The Coast Guard had warned mariners at midday Friday that they needed to take immediate action to avoid the onrushing storm. That’s when the huge wave appeared, just as Faulkingham was headed home to harbor after hauling up his traps. The giant wave overturned his boat in cold north Atlantic waters. The Maine House Republican leader suffered a black eye, facial fracture and stitched lip. He and a fellow fisherman climbed atop the hull of the overturned boat and were rescued before their vessel sank.

