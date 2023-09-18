Baylor settles years-long federal lawsuit in sexual assault scandal that rocked Baptist school

Baylor University has settled a years-long federal lawsuit brought by 15 women who alleged they were sexually assaulted at the nation’s largest Baptist school. The move ends the largest case brought in a wide-ranging scandal that led to the ouster of the university president and its football coach and tainted the school’s reputation. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 and was one of several that alleged staff and administrators ignored or stifled sexual assault claims. The school said it is sorry for anyone harmed by sexual violence.

