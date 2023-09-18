China flies 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new high in activity the island calls harassment
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown 103 military planes toward Taiwan in a new daily high for the activity the island considers harassment. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says it also detected Chinese vessels in the 24 hours from Sunday to early Monday. China’s military regularly sends planes over waters south and west of Taiwan in what some see as a campaign of intimidation for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The recent actions may be an attempt to sway Taiwan’s presidential election in January. The governing Democratic Progressive Party leans toward formal independence for the island.