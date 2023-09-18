Colombia’s president has a plan for ‘total peace.’ But militias aren’t putting down their guns yet

BUENAVENTURA, Colombia (AP) — When elected, Colombia’s rebel-turned-president Gustavo Petro promised to cement “total peace” and end one of the world’s longest-running conflicts. That was 13 months ago, and his plan is inching forward. He aims to rewire how Colombia addresses violence, replacing military operations with programs tackling poverty. He’s negotiating for armed groups to demobilize simultaneously. Officials estimate more than 31,000 armed fighters make up the militias coming forward to start peace talks. Programs for young people that gangs recruit are planned. But experts say powerful groups have grown stronger, with bloodshed skyrocketing. Critics say gangs are taking advantage of cease-fires. They describe strong criminal economies and law enforcement unable to pursue perpetrators.

