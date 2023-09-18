Dave and Buster’s opens its doors at the River in Rancho Mirage

After months of anticipation, the Coachella Valley's first Dave and Buster's has opened its doors.

The restaurant/sports bar/arcade is located at the River in Rancho Mirage.

"Not only is it central in our valley, but the river is like our downtown for Rancho Mirage. So to have this kind of activity is really exciting for us. And for all of the neighboring stores here as well," said Katie Stice, President and CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

City leaders say that the Dave & Buster's will employ 175 people.

