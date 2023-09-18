‘El Chapo’ son Ovidio Guzmán López pleads not guilty to US drug and money laundering charges

CHICAGO (AP) — A son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Chicago. The not guilty plea from Ovidio Guzmán López came Monday during his initial court appearance after being extradited from Mexico on Friday to face drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges. Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state. Three years earlier, the government had tried to capture him, but aborted the operation after his cartel allies set off a wave of violence in Culiacan.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.