Jennifer Wexton will not seek reelection, citing health concerns

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced Monday morning she will finish out her term in Congress but will not seek reelection, citing health concerns.

Wexton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few months ago, but her statement Monday said that her doctor had “modified my diagnosis to Supra-nuclear Palsy – a kind ‘Parkison’s on Steroids.’”

“I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community,” she said. “But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones.”

