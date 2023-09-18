Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Jennifer Wexton will not seek reelection, citing health concerns

<i>Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images</i><br/>Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia prepares to cast her ballot at Loudoun County High School on November 8
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia prepares to cast her ballot at Loudoun County High School on November 8
By
Published 5:39 AM

By Melanie Zanona and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced Monday morning she will finish out her term in Congress but will not seek reelection, citing health concerns.

Wexton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few months ago, but her statement Monday said that her doctor had “modified my diagnosis to Supra-nuclear Palsy – a kind ‘Parkison’s on Steroids.’”

“I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community,” she said. “But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content