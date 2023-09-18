Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down. He is already facing resistance to a plan he floated that would hardline border security provisions in a stopgap funding bill. But, McCarthy suggested Monday that time is still on his side. He is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration. But the plan is already facing Republican resistance. Many are already bracing for the fallout of a weeks-long shutdown.

By STEPHEN GROVES and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

