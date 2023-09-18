The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near

The auto workers’ strike against Detroit’s Big Three is now in its fourth day. There were no signs Monday of an early breakthrough that might end the strike, and the United Auto Workers have threatened to escalate their walkout against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. President Joe Biden is sending his acting Labor secretary and another top aide to Detroit early this week to see what they can do to bring the two sides together. An administration official says acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling won’t be mediators — they won’t be at the bargaining table — but will try to help in any way that the union and the companies think is constructive.

