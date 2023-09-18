UN chief says people are looking to leaders for action and a way out of the current global ‘mess’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of a world fractured by war, climate change and persisting inequality gather under one roof to hear the U.N. chief summon them to take united action on humanity’s huge challenges – and to start delivering their own assessments on the most global of stages. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said before Tuesday’s annual gathering of presidents and premiers, ministers and monarchs at the General Assembly that “People are looking to their leaders for a way out of this mess.” He said the world needs action – not words – to deal with the worsening climate emergency, escalating conflicts and a cost-of-living crisis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.