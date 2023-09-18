Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show at Walt Disney World. The bear was eventually captured Monday afternoon. The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland. Disney World says in a statement that staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear. Wildlife officials say the bear was likely in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.