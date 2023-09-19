A Kenyan military helicopter has crashed near Somalia, and sources say all 8 on board have died

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Officials say that a military helicopter crash in Kenya has killed at least eight people. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash in the county of Lamu, in coastal Kenya near Somalia. Kenyan defense forces operate in the area to help deter al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremists based across the border in Somalia. The Department of Defense says the Air Force helicopter crashed while on night patrol. Defense and police officials say all military personnel and crew on board the helicopter died. The al-Shabab militants have increased attacks in Kenya in recent months while under pressure from a Somali military offensive.

