House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings. The Sept. 28 hearing is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s overseas businesses. That is according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee, which is leading the hearing. The committee also plans to subpoena the personal and business bank records of Biden’s son. The White House has called the effort by House Republicans “extreme politics at its worst.”

