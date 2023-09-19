International Criminal Court says it detected ‘anomalous activity’ in its information systems

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court says it detected “anomalous activity affecting its information systems” last week and took urgent measures to respond. It didn’t elaborate Tuesday on what it called a “cybersecurity incident.” The court spokesman said in a written statement that extra “response and security measures are now ongoing” with the assistance of authorities in the Netherlands where the court is based. The court has declined to go into any more detail about the incident. It says that as it “continues to analyse and mitigate the impact of this incident, priority is also being given to ensuring that the core work of the Court continues.”

