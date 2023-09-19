Turkey’s Erdogan says he trusts Russia as much as he trusts the West

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he trusts Russia as much he trusts the West. Explaining his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said he had failed to get him to resume the Black Sea grain deal the Kremlin withdrew from in July but had elicited a pledge for Russia to supply 1 million tons of grain to Africa. Erdogan told U.S. broadcaster PBS: “To the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable. For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU and, at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West.” He also appeared to roll back comments that Turkey could end its bid for EU membership.

