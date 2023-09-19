Ukraine lawyers insist that UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear Kyiv’s case against Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine is insisting that the United Nations’ highest court has jurisdiction to hear a case alleging that Moscow abused the genocide convention to justify launching its devastating invasion last year. Kyiv wants judges at the International Court of Justice to order Russia to halt its attacks and pay reparations. But even if it does, it appears unlikely Moscow will comply. Russia has flouted a binding interim order issued by the court in March last year to end its invasion. The leader of Ukraine’s legal team told judges Tuesday that Russia is waging war based on “this terrible lie that Ukraine is committing genocide against its own people.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.