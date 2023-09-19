United Auto Workers threaten to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday

The United Auto Workers union is preparing to expand its strike against Detroit’s Big Three unless it sees progress in contract negotiations. In a video statement late Monday, UAW President Shawn Fain said workers at more factories will join those already on strike at noon Friday unless there is “serious progress” toward agreements. The UAW’s strike, which is limited to three plants, is now in its fifth day.

