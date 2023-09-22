Ex-FBI agent pleads guilty to concealing $225K loan from former Albanian official

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has pleaded guilty to concealing at least $225,000 in cash that he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence official while working for the agency. Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty Friday to concealment of material facts, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16. HeMcGonigal was special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018. In August, he pleaded guilty in New York to a separate charge that he conspired to violate sanctions on Russia by going to work for a Russian oligarch whom he had investigated.

