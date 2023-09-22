Federal judge rules Texas university that canceled drag show didn’t violate free speech rights

A federal judge has ruled that a university in the Texas Panhandle did not violate the constitutional right to free speech when the school’s president canceled a drag show earlier this year. The U.S. district judge argued Thursday that drag shows are “sexualized content” and can be subject to more regulations. Earlier this year the president of West Texas A&M University in Canyon, located just south of Amarillo, announced that drag shows would not be allowed on campus because he said they discriminated against women. An LGTBQ+ student and ally group has since sued to challenge the president’s decision.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.