League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The world of online gaming takes its place this year at the Asian Games as an official event for the first time, with gold medals in play across seven top titles. The Asian Games has long featured other so-called “mind games,” like bridge and chess, so it’s not surprising that extremely popular — and lucrative — esports are being added to the lineup. Teams from more than 30 countries are taking part, with South Korea and host China expected to dominate what is anticipated will be one of the most watched events of the half-month-long Asian Games.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.