Taiwan factory fire leaves at least 5 dead, more than 100 injured

BEIJING (AP) — A fire and subsequent explosions at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan have killed at least five people and injured more than 100 others, and five people are still missing. The fire began on Friday night at the factory in Pingtung county and raged overnight. Authorities said rescuers were still looking for four factory workers and one firefighter who remained unaccounted for. More than 100 people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung county, said in a Facebook post that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

