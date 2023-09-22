The West Nile Virus has been detected in Cathedral City and Indian Wells

The Mosquito carrying disease, West Nile Virus has now been detected in our very own Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District for the first time this year collected mosquito traps from Cathedral City near Date Palm Drive and 33rd Avenue and Indian Wells near Vintage Drive and Wren Drive. In these collections the District detected the mosquito borne virus in 153 samples they took.

In total this year the state of California has reported 153 cases of people contracting the West Nile Virus and Riverside County has reported 8 cases but none in the Coachella Valley.

Most infected people will show no symptoms experts say, however others will develop a fever, headache and body aches. Experts advice individuals that develop these symptoms should contact their care provider.

Due to the persistent virus detections from mosquito samples, the District is having neighborhood mosquito control treatments in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert to ultimately decrease mosquito numbers and reduce risk of transmission of virus to people. This is scheduled for September 26th-28th, from 1am-7am. A map of the area can be viewed here.

Experts also advice these tips to help prevent mosquito bites: