Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has gotten the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the annual flu shot. The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, says in a memo released by the White House on Saturday that the president got both shots on Friday. The doctor also says the 80-year-old president was vaccinated several weeks ago against the respiratory illness known as RSV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month endorsed the new COVID-19 shot for everyone 6 months and older. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the United States each week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.