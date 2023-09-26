9 years later, families of 43 missing Mexican students march to demand answers in emblematic case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Counting upwards in chant, bereaved families marched through Mexico City in remembrance of 43 students abducted by the government nine years ago. Speaking from the capitol Tuesday afternoon, marchers demanded transparency before the end of President Obrador’s term next year. Tensions rose just hours before the march, when the families and their lawyers rejected a series of documents the Mexican government offered to make public. While Obrador insists all the relevant documents have been released, activists allege the specific military files they requested months ago were not included.

By DANIEL SHAILER The Associated Press

