Free community clean-up events to be held in Whitewater, Cabazon Saturday

Two free community clean-up events will be held Saturday in Whitewater and Cabazon for residents who need to dispose of household waste and bulky items, officials announced today.

Two bins will be placed in Whitewater from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on the dirt section off of Haugen-Lehmann Way and Tamarack Road, according to a statement from Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. The annual Cabazon Community Clean-Up will be held in conjunction with the Whitewater event at the James A. Venable Community Center, 50390 Carmen Ave.

Tires, e-waste, and appliances will be accepted in Cabazon but not in Whitewater.

"This is a clean-up where community members volunteer and assist in loading items into bins and staying on site to monitor the bins,'' Perez said in a statement. "I appreciate the volunteers from Whitewater who are stepping up to assist their fellow community members."

Other items that will not be accepted at the clean-up event in Whitewater include hazardous materials batteries, pool chemicals, transmission and brake fluids, herbicides, fertilizers, gasoline, motor parts, fluorescent light bulbs, antifreeze, and engines among other items, according to Perez.

Hazardous waste items like cleaners, oil and paint can be taken to Palm Springs' Waste Resources Department permanent collection site, 1100 Vella Road, according to Perez.

"This is important to continue and provide a service to the community, to dispose of items that have accumulated and keep our community clean,'' Perez said.