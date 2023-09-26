Here’s when your favorite show may return now that the writers strike is ending
By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The writers strike is over. Actors are still walking picket lines, but Wednesday will be the first day in nearly five months that screenwriters can return to their jobs. So when will your favorite shows return? Well, it’s complicated. Late-night talk shows — and talk shows in general — will likely be the first productions to come back on the air with new episodes. The actors strike will complicate the return of filming on shows such as “Stranger Things” and movies like the “Deadpool” sequel. But late-night shows, the first to go dark when writers walked out in early May, could be back on the air soon.