With spying charges behind him, NYPD officer now fighting to be reinstated

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspended New York City police officer who had been accused of spying for China — and later cleared — is fighting to be reinstated. But the police department wants him fired for refusing to be interrogated by the bureau of internal affairs exploring possible disciplinary action related to the federal spying case that was dropped earlier this year. The fate of officer Baimadajie Angwang is now in the hands of an NYPD disciplinary judge. The police department argues that Angwang disobeyed orders to submit to questioning in June — two months after Angwang filed a lawsuit against the city saying he was wrongfully arrested.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.