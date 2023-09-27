Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales’ kissing a player

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women’s World Cup title last month. Vilda and two other federation officials were summoned to appear as investigated parties. They are expected to be in court on Oct. 10. Three national team players had already been summoned as witnesses. Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

