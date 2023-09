Storms batter Greek island as government prioritizes adapting to the effects of climate change

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Torrential rain sweeping across central Greece has damaged roads, flooded homes and caused power outages on the island of Evia. Meanwhile, the government has declared that adapting to the effects of climate change has become a national priority. Army and municipal crews cleared debris from the roads near the flood-hit towns in the north of the island, where the Fire Service reported receiving dozens of calls from flooded households for assistance. Authorities remain on alert in central Greece and nearby islands where a massive storm caused extensive damage earlier this month and left 16 people dead.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.