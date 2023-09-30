Exit polls in Slovakia’s election point to tight finish between pro-West and pro-Russia parties

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Voters in Slovakia have cast ballots in early parliamentary elections, and two exit polls point to a tight finish between a liberal, pro-West newcomer and a populist who campaigned on a pro-Russia and anti-American message. The polls after Saturday’s voting give a slight edge to the Progressive Slovakia party, saying it could capture between 20% and 23.5% of the vote. Former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his leftist Direction party appear headed to getting between 19% and 22%. Depending on which of them prevails, the election could reverse the small eastern European country’s support for neighboring Ukraine in its war with Russia, threatening to break a fragile unity in the European Union and NATO.

