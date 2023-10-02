City of Indio law enforcement and business owners are preparing for Power Trip this week

For this first time, Goldenvoice presents Power Trip to the Coachella Valley. The three day music festival will be held October 6th - 8th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

The people at Big Rock Golf and Pub in Indio are hoping that locals, campers, and festival goers come a day early to kick off the weekend at the Power Trip Preview party.

The following streets will be primary access routes for the festival on the following days: October

5-8, but significant traffic is expected:

Jefferson Street, southbound, from Interstate 10 to Avenue 52

Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets

Highway 111 at Jefferson Street

Highway 111 at Monroe Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Washington Street

On Friday of the festival through Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street

Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52