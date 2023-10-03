Applications are now open to become a 2024 Edison Scholar

Southern California Edison (SCE) is now accepting applications for their 2024 Edison Scholar Program.

This year Edison International will award 30 high school seniors a $50,000 scholarship who plan to study STEM in college. In addition, selected Edison Scholars will also be elidable for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school.

Last year, Cathedral City High School student Priscilla Marquez was on of the selected 2023 Edison Scholar's. She was awarded a $50,000 scholarship from Edison International to pursue a degree in STEM. You can read KESQ's full report on her story here.

To start your application for the 2024 Edison Scholar Program you can click here. You must live in Southern California Edison’s service area to apply.