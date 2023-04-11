Cathedral City student wins $50K scholarship from Edison to pursue STEM

Cathedral City High School student Priscilla Marquez was awarded a $50,000 scholarship from Edison International to pursue STEM.

Marquez was surprised with the scholarship at her school.

Marquez calls her mom to let her know the good news

It's all part of the Edison Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to 30 high school seniors in Southern California Edison's area to help them follow their dreams in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) and empower them to change the world.

Marquez is looking forward to attending Caltech to study chemistry and math and hopes to explore the topic of radiation.

According to Edison, during her time at the Carnegie Mellon Summer Academy for Math and Science, she joined a STEM seminar that specialized in renewable chemistry to make products safer for individuals.

Marquez hopes she can create change in radiation technology and wants to ensure that it can be accessible to people worldwide.

"I’m pursuing civil engineering because of my passion for the environment, helping people and the difference I want to make in this world,” Marquez said in her application video.

“One of my favorite things every year is seeing the faces of our newest Edison Scholars as they receive the news. The surprise visits are always filled with so much emotion, with their loved ones, classmates and school and district staff on hand to share everything from tears to laughter,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “I couldn’t be more impressed with this group. Reading their impact statements gives me hope and confidence that these bright and passionate students are going to help lead the transition to an affordable and equitable clean energy future.”

Beginning this year, the scholarship award increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years. In addition, Edison Scholars will also be eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school.

Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.

For the first time since 2019, the students received the scholarship news with in-person surprise check presentations delivered by Edison’s representatives during school events including a pep rally, an open house and in-classroom visits.

Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to 760 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The company is committed to investing in its communities and improving pathways to a STEM education and careers, especially for underrepresented students. Edison Scholars is designed to expose students to clean energy careers and ensure a steady stream of talent as we transition to a clean energy future.

Edison International, the parent company of SCE, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders.

To learn more, visit the Edison Scholar 2023 Spotlight Page.