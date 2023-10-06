Thousands arrive to the Coachella Valley ready to rock out at Power Trip; Several roads closed

The Coachella Valley is seeing visitors from around the globe as the Power Trip music festival kicks off Friday night.

We've seen heavy traffic this afternoon on eastbound Interstate 10 coming into the valley. A lot of fans here to enjoy some iconic metal bands.

"I've been waiting for this concert for six months. Why is it? I mean, it's, it's one of the biggest concerts ever. I mean, we have Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica. I mean, everybody's involved. so it's, this is great thing," said Joseph Miyazaki, who is visiting from Visalia, CA.

Ozzy Osbourne dropped out a few months ago. He was replaced by Judas Priest.

Tonight's headliners are Guns n' Roses and Iron Maiden.

If you're not going to the festival, you may want to avoid the area near the Empire Polo grounds.

On Friday of the festival through Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street

Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

The following streets will be primary access routes for the festival on October 5-8, but significant traffic is expected: