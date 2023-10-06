Skip to Content
News

Thousands arrive to the Coachella Valley ready to rock out at Power Trip; Several roads closed

By
today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:33 PM

The Coachella Valley is seeing visitors from around the globe as the Power Trip music festival kicks off Friday night.

We've seen heavy traffic this afternoon on eastbound Interstate 10 coming into the valley. A lot of fans here to enjoy some iconic metal bands.

Check Out: High Voltage AC/DC Takeover pop up opens in Indio for Power Trip weekend

"I've been waiting for this concert for six months. Why is it? I mean, it's, it's one of the biggest concerts ever. I mean, we have Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica. I mean, everybody's involved. so it's, this is great thing," said Joseph Miyazaki, who is visiting from Visalia, CA.

Ozzy Osbourne dropped out a few months ago. He was replaced by Judas Priest. 

Tonight's headliners are Guns n' Roses and Iron Maiden. 

If you're not going to the festival, you may want to avoid the area near the Empire Polo grounds.

On Friday of the festival through Monday, the following roads will be closed:

  • Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street
  • Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street
  • Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50
  • Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

The following streets will be primary access routes for the festival on October 5-8, but significant traffic is expected:

  • Jefferson Street, southbound, from Interstate 10 to Avenue 52
  • Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52
  • Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52
  • Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets
  • Highway 111 at Jefferson Street
  • Highway 111 at Monroe Street
  • I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson Street
  • I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe Street
  • I-10 exit eastbound at Washington Street

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content