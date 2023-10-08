Invasive fruit flies put parts of San Bernardino, Riverside counties in quarantine

San Bernardino County reported that portions of San Bernardino and Riverside counties were placed under quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The agency reported detection of multiple oriental fruit flies, which could put some important California crops at risk of damage.

The female flies were known to lay eggs inside fruit, making it unfit to eat.

The quarantine zone was reportedly located on the north of the San Bernardino National Forest; on the south by Highway 60; on the west by Loma Linda; and on the east by Wildwood Canyon. A link to the quarantine map was found here.

San Bernardino County listed ways to help prevent the spread of the invasive flies.

Residents living in the quarantine area were asked not to move fruits and vegetables from their property, but consuming or processing was permitted.

For disposal, officials asked residents to double bag the items and place them in a regular trash can - not the green waste bin.

Another way to prevent the spread of the fruit flies reportedly was to not travel or mail packages with produce. Officials said the most common way for the pests to enter California was by “hitchhiking” in fruits and vegetables brought back illegally by travelers from other parts of the world.

More information could be found here.