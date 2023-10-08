Skip to Content
Public invited to visit a local fire station on October 14

rvcfire.org
Mark your calendars! The public was invited to visit some local fire stations for open houses set for Saturday, October 14, 2023. It was scheduled 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Listed fire stations in the Coachella Valley included:

  • Station 33: 44400 Town Center Way, Palm Desert
  • Station 35: 31920 Robert Road, Thousand Palms
  • Station 80: 81-025 Avenue 40, Indio
  • Station 93: 44-555 Adams Street, La Quinta
  • Station 40: 91-350 Avenue 66, Mecca

