Skip to Content
News

Local sisters invited to attend Taylor Swift’s red carpet movie premiere

Courtesy of Family
By
today at 8:50 PM
Published 6:58 PM

Two sisters from the Coachella Valley got to attend the red carpet premiere of Taylor Swift's concert movie, where they got to meet the star!

The premiere of "Taylor Swift: The ERA'S TOUR" movie was held Wednesday at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Karah and Katelynn Shouse were out among the fans eagerly waiting to meet the pop music superstar.

Pictures Courtesy of Shouse Family

According to their mother, Yvonne, Karah is a huge Taylor Swift fan. She recently attended two concerts. Taylor's team reached out to her via social media and invited her to the premiere. Karah was allowed to bring one person with her and of all the friends she could’ve chosen, she chose her dear sister Katelynn.

Karah and Katelynn were born 18 months apart. Their mother said that Karah has been a very special sister to Katelynn.

Karah is an occupational therapist in Palm Springs, working with special needs children for Riverside County. Their mother said Karah and her sister Melissa became occupational therapists because of their experience with Katelynn.

"Katelynn is very lucky to have sisters that are so special,” Karah and Katelynn's mom told News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content