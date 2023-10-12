Local sisters invited to attend Taylor Swift’s red carpet movie premiere

Two sisters from the Coachella Valley got to attend the red carpet premiere of Taylor Swift's concert movie, where they got to meet the star!

The premiere of "Taylor Swift: The ERA'S TOUR" movie was held Wednesday at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Karah and Katelynn Shouse were out among the fans eagerly waiting to meet the pop music superstar.

Pictures Courtesy of Shouse Family

According to their mother, Yvonne, Karah is a huge Taylor Swift fan. She recently attended two concerts. Taylor's team reached out to her via social media and invited her to the premiere. Karah was allowed to bring one person with her and of all the friends she could’ve chosen, she chose her dear sister Katelynn.

Karah and Katelynn were born 18 months apart. Their mother said that Karah has been a very special sister to Katelynn.

Karah is an occupational therapist in Palm Springs, working with special needs children for Riverside County. Their mother said Karah and her sister Melissa became occupational therapists because of their experience with Katelynn.

"Katelynn is very lucky to have sisters that are so special,” Karah and Katelynn's mom told News Channel 3.