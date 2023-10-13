Three dogs left without owners after Maui wildfires up for adoption Saturday in Palm Springs

The deadly wildfires that devastated Maui in early August left at least 98 people dead and more than 2,000 structures destroyed

It also left many pets, and specifically dogs on the island, without their owners. Now, some of those lost dogs have made it all the way to the Coachella Valley.

Meet three resilient dogs, Ellie, Buzz, and Bluey. The Maui Humane Society reached out to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter for help. And following a remarkable journey from Maui to Palm Springs. The shelter says the dogs are safe and sound-- and ready to find their forever homes.

On Saturday, the dogs will be featured at the shelter's Blackbook Adoption event. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Blackbook Cocktail Bar on Arenas Road in Palm Springs.