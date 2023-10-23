Indian Canyon Drive to close overnight Monday to be restriped back to four lanes.

Indian Canyon Drive will be closed between Garnet and Sunrise Parkway from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday to be restriped back to four traffic lanes.

The roadway has been either closed completely, or down to two lanes in either direction, following severe damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

Starting Tuesday morning, the roadway will be back to its traditional four lanes of traffic between Interstate 10 and the City of Palm Springs.

If weather permits, crews will work to complete emergency repairs including construction striping and realigning Indian Canyon Drive in order to move forward with the project.

In the long-term, work continues on efforts to secure funding for a bridge project that would traverse a portion of the Whitewater Wash along Indian Canyon Drive.

The Indian Canyon Drive Widening Project aims, in part, to address the consistent closure of Indian Canyon Drive due to adverse weather.

The city of Palm Springs is continuing work on a four-phase construction program that will see crews working to construct a new six-lane bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and South Garnet Avenue.

This bridge will include a raised road with a median, a railed pedestrian sidewalk, drainage, and new pavement.

Funding for the project is still not secured, but local leaders are optimistic they may win state grants for it early next year.

