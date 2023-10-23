Gusty and cooler to start the week

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 this morning as gusty winds sweep the Valley.

Because of this winds, air quality has suffered significantly, with AQI readings in the "Unhealthy" range in Eastern Riverside County.

An area of low pressure passing through California is responsible for the wind, but also for the cooler than normal conditions.

High temps all week will be below average, hovering in the 80s, with even cooler conditions arriving next weekend.