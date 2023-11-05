Palm Springs Pride Parade took over Palm Canyon Drive with 225

An array of rainbow flags floated down Palm Canyon Blvd for the greater Palm Springs pride.

The mayor of Palm Springs, Grace Garner, was all smiles as she waved to locals and thousands of visitors.

The theme for this year is Drag Now, Drag Forever.

Pride officials made gypsy a grand marshall. Also trixie mattel, & ethylina canne.

Crowds cheered, danced, and celebrated pride in the Coachella Valley. "It's like everyone coming together, all races, genders, everything," says Elyanne Cavelier. "It is wonderful."

"I feel like the very high energy vibe and compared to what we were experiencing in the Bay Area," says Mark Mueller. "This is just amazing. I'm so happy to be here."

Greater Palm Springs Pride officials tell me over two hundred twenty five organizations, agencies, and businesses are a part of this year’s pride. Participants were in cars, on floats, and on foot.

"We're having a great time," says Barb Postian. "It's great to see everybody out. The crowd, It's perfect. It's really fun."

The parade went on for almost 2 hours. The parade started promptly at 10 a.m.

The parade ran from Tachevah and Palm Canyon DRIVE. And traveled south through downtown, ending at the entrance to the pride festival at Amado.