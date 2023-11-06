Palm Springs is in talks to extend its Cannabis moratorium from 45 days to 10 months and 15 days

Palm Springs city council plans to start conversations about extending its forty five day Cannabis Moratorium to ten months and fifteen days.

The Council could vote Thursday to extend the moratorium for new cannabis dispensaries while considering bigger changes for an industry some council members think has become oversaturated and unsustainable.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Veronica Goedhart, the director of special program compliance for Palm Springs, right before the first attempt to create the forty five day extension.

Under the existing moratorium, the City will not grant retail cannabis permits or

process any applications for cannabis operations.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4 pm and 5 pm to learn why the city plans to extend and reaction from existing dispensaries.