Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs is in talks to extend its Cannabis moratorium from 45 days to 10 months and 15 days

KESQ
By
today at 10:54 AM
Published 10:53 AM

Palm Springs city council plans to start conversations about extending its forty five day Cannabis Moratorium to ten months and fifteen days.

The Council could vote Thursday to extend the moratorium for new cannabis dispensaries while considering bigger changes for an industry some council members think has become oversaturated and unsustainable.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Veronica Goedhart, the director of special program compliance for Palm Springs, right before the first attempt to create the forty five day extension.

Under the existing moratorium, the City will not grant retail cannabis permits or
process any applications for cannabis operations.

Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4 pm and 5 pm to learn why the city plans to extend and reaction from existing dispensaries.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content