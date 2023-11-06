Skip to Content
Two firefighters injured after vehicle fire near Desert Hot Springs

Two firefighters were hospitalized after suffering burn injuries near Desert Hot Springs Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just after Noon on Circle B Drive, south of 20th Avenue.

Our crew on the scene reported seeing what appeared to be a car on fire with flames spreading to the area. 

"When they arrived they found what looks like a couple palettes of hand sanitizer and a vehicle involved," said CAL FIRE Batallion Chief Matt McDonald. "During the fire fight, two firefighters were injured. They've been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries for evaluation."

Stay with news channel 3 for any updates.

