‘Historical’ human skeletal remains found in Twentynine Palms

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating "historical" human skeletal remains found over the weekend in Twentynine Palms.

The remains where found by a man while walking his dog on Saturday at around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Canyon Road and Two Mile Road, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area but did not locate any additional bones.

"The Coroner’s Office also responded and determined the remains were those of a human but appeared to be historical," reads a SBCSD news release.

A spokesperson for the agency said the term word historical refers to the bones showing signs of exposure to the elements. It does not have a specific timeframe.

"After an autopsy is conducted, we may have a more accurate timeframe," writes Gloria Huerta, SBCSD's public information officer.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division detectives assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigation Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.