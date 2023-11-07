San Bernardino County deputy arrested at work for alleged possession of narcotic

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was arrested at work on Monday on suspicion of possessing narcotics, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Samuel Espinoza, 35, of Fontana was employed as a San Bernardino County Deputy Sheriff for the past five years and was assigned to the Transportation Division. He voluntarily resigned from the Sheriff’s Department following his arrest.

“Events like these, while unfortunate, demonstrate our resolve and commitment to addressing crime, even when the suspect is a deputy. I am proud of the supervisors for interceding and upholding the public’s trust. I am disappointed by the choices my deputy made, and even though he no longer works for the department, it’s my hope that he receives the help he needs," said Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus.

On Monday, while on duty at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Espinoza's supervisor recognized him to be under the influence of a narcotic controlled substance.

The agency added that Espinoza was also found to be in possession of suspected narcotic controlled substance.

Espinoza did not operate department vehicles occupied by inmates during his shift.

"Though this is an active and ongoing investigation, it does not appear Espinoza furnished narcotics to any inmates or other staff members," reads a SBCSD news release.

Espinoza was arrested on two felony charges, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance While Armed and Bringing Narcotics into a Jail Facility.

Espinoza was booked at the High Desert Detention Center, posted bail and was released from custody.

The investigation will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant J. Ramstad of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Transportation Division at (909) 463-5297. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).