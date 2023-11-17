CV Firebirds snap losing streak with shootout win over Tucson

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back in the win column! The Firebirds beat the Tucson Roadrunners on the road following a shootout.

The Firebirds over a 2-0 deficit for most of the game.

Tucson took the lead late in the first period.

The Roadrunners scored again early in the 2nd period.

The game seemed out of reach but Shane Wright got the Firebirds on the board with less than 30 seconds left in the 2nd period.

WRIGHTER SCORES!!! now 2-1 tucson leads pic.twitter.com/V7zeizUGTg — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 18, 2023

The hope was alive and the Firebirds took full advantage of it, scoring again with nearly two minutes left in the game.

The game went into overtime, the second time this season the Firebirds have played in OT. But that wasn't enough, we needed a shootout to determine a winner.

Both teams missed the first shootout but scored the second one. It was all down to one final shot. Goaltender Chris Driedger stopped the Roadrunners' shot. Kole Lind put the game away with a goal, getting the Firebirds the much-needed win.

The Firebirds snapped a three-game losing streak. The Firebirds will play the Roadrunners again in Tucson on Saturday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds all season long.