Crash shuts down SR-62 near Indian Canyon for several hours

A crash shut down eastbound SR-62 north of Indian Canyon Wednesday night.

The four-vehicle crash happened just before 5:00 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one vehicle is overturned. There is no word on any injuries.

A SIG Alert was issued for the crash, it is expected to remain in place until at least 8:30 p.m.

Traffic traveling north on SR-62 are being diverted off to Indian Canyon. Traffic on Indian Canyon is being held, according to the CHP.