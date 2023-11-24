Skip to Content
Bundle up for your holiday shopping! Cooler temperatures into the weekend

today at 9:03 AM
We're seeing temperatures in the 60s throughout the morning hours. They peak around 70 degrees through the midday hours then dip back into the 60s by this afternoon.

It's a cool down compared to yesterday's daily high at 76 degrees. You may just need a cardigan or holiday sweater if you're headed out for some Black Friday shopping.

We're continuing to track precipitation over our local valley mountains. This may cause some cloud coverage over our valley floor.

Santa Ana winds may develop this weekend bringing breezy conditions to the valley floor mostly concentrated along the I-10 corridor and the pass areas.

It's a cool and comfortable start to the holiday season with temperatures dipping into the 60s this weekend.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
